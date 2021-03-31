Edible Films and Coatings Market to 2027 – Cargill, Incorporated.E. I. du Pont de Nemours and CompanyIngredion IncorporatedKerry Group plcKoninklijke DSM N.V.

Edible films and coatings are primary packagings made from edible components. Such components may also include ingredients like protein and lipids. Edible films help in protecting the food from the outside atmosphere and moisture and are mostly used in packaging. On the other hand, edible coatings are more often used for decorative purposes in making cakes and pastries. These films and coatings prevent loss of moisture, provide a shiny surface for aesthetic purposes, protect against microbes and also help improve the shelf life of the food product. Unlike plastic coatings, these materials also contribute to environmental protection by reducing pollution.

The edible films and coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness towards environment protection and reduction of packaging wastage. Moreover, aesthetic aspects of the product in the decoration of bakery and confectionary further boost the edible films and coatings market. However, lack of awareness among local manufacturers and dependency on import may hamper the growth of the edible films and coatings market. Nonetheless, the edible films and coatings market offers lucrative opportunities for the key players on account of newer product innovations during the forecast period.

The global edible films and coatings market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type and application. Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented as protein, polysaccharides, lipids and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as dairy products, nutritional products, bakery & confectionery, fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry and fish and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global edible films and coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The edible films and coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting edible films and coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the edible films and coatings market in these regions.

