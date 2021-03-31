Electrical SCADA Market Segmentation, Technological Innovation & Forecast to 2025 | ABB, Siemens, Emerson, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Honeywell, Larsen and Toubro etc

The hardware segment led the electrical SCADA market in 2016. The hardware segment is followed by the software and services segments in terms of market share. Rising investments focused on automated devices in power infrastructure are expected to drive the hardware segment. The growth will be mainly driven by the increasing investments in electrical networks and government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation.The electrical SCADA market, by component, is segmented into Master Terminal Unit (MTU), Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), communication systems, and others that includes Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs), Historian, system software, and supervisory system. The global Electrical SCADA Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Benchmarking , ABB , Siemens , Emerson , Schneider Electric , Mitsubishi Electric , Honeywell , Yokogawa Electric Corporation , Open System International , Advanced Control Systems , Larsen and Toubro , Rockwell Automation , Bentek Systems.

The Research Report on Global Electrical SCADA Market provides a comprehensive study comprising of a top-to-bottom research on the market dynamics, including market size, applications, types, rising technology, industry vertical, region, growth drivers & restraints. The report on Electrical SCADA Market covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Segment by Type:

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

Master Terminal Unit (MTU)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Communication System

Others (Includes IED’s, Circuit relays, sensors etc.)

Segment by Application:

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electrical SCADA Market Size

2.2 Electrical SCADA Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electrical SCADA Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electrical SCADA Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electrical SCADA Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electrical SCADA Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electrical SCADA Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electrical SCADA Revenue by Product

4.3 Electrical SCADA Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electrical SCADA Breakdown Data by End User

