Encapsulated Flavours Market to 2027 – Archer Daniels Midland Company, AVEKA, Cargill, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance Co., Inc.Ingredion Incorporated

Flavors are used as an additive in the food and food products to enhance their appeal in terms of taste and fragrance. Flavors can easily be affected by oxidation and moisture uptake and may degrade in their functionality as a result. Encapsulation provides a physical barrier to the flavor with the external environmental conditions. Hence encapsulated flavors maintain their integrity and stability for a long term. In addition, encapsulation of flavors also provides with uniform and better taste.

The encapsulated flavors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changing consumer preferences and rising purchasing power. Shifting focus towards ready to eat food and inclination towards fast food further fuel the encapsulated flavors market growth. However, the limited availability of food grade material may hamper the encapsulated flavors market growth. On the other hand, new product launches and innovations in the field offer significant growth opportunity for the major players during the forecast period.

MARKET PLAYERS

Archer Daniels Midland Company

AVEKA, Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

Carmi Flavor & Fragrance Co., Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Naturex S.A.

Nexira

Symrise AG

Synthite Industries Ltd.

The global encapsulated flavors market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as fruit flavors, nut flavors, chocolate flavor, spice flavors and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global encapsulated flavors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The encapsulated flavors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting encapsulated flavors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the encapsulated flavors market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the encapsulated flavors market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from encapsulated flavors market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for encapsulated flavors in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the encapsulated flavors market.

