Enterprise Mobile Devices Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Mobile devices used by enterprise for business.

With a vast rise in mobile devices that need to be integrated with enterprise networks, mostly owing to the increasing trend of policies such as bring-your-own-device and choose-your-own-device, and diversely located workplaces and employees, the need for adopting enterprise mobility solution has become profound in the past few years.

The key players covered in this study

BlackBerry

IBM

Microsoft

MobileIron

VMware

Citrix Systems

ManageEngine

SAP

Sophos

SOTI

HPE

Market analysis by product type

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and logistics

IT and telecommunication

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Mobile Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Mobile Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Mobile Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

