Feminine Hygiene Products market 2019 : Enhancing Enormous Growth, Recent Trends By Top Players Procter & Gamble , Edgewell Personal Care Company, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark , Lil-Lets Group Ltd., PayChest , Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Kao , First Quality Enterprises

Sanitary pads, tampons, internal cleaners & sprays, panty liners & shields and disposable razors & blades, used for maintaining personal hygiene are collectively termed as feminine hygiene products. Amongst these, sanitary pads are majorly used products at the time of menstruation and are available in variety of sizes, shapes, and absorption levels. As these products provide exclusive protection against leakage, they are highly preferred by women. Since past few years, the feminine hygiene products market has witnessed significant growth, primarily in developing countries and is expected to witness notable growth in foreseeable years, owing to increasing personal health and hygiene concerns among individuals.

Rapid pace of urbanization and increased awareness about maintaining personal hygiene and health has boosted the demand for feminine hygiene products. Moreover, increase in number of working women in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, increasing preference for easy-to-use sanitary napkins and rising disposable income have propelled the growth of the feminine hygiene products market in the past few years. However, increasing health concerns due to the kind of raw materials being used in the hygiene products and ageing population in several countries are challenges for the industry growth. However, sanitary protection is under-penetrated in major developing and under-developed countries across the globe. Huge markets with low penetration levels such as India and Africa offer lucrative business opportunities for the players operating in the feminine hygiene products market.

The world feminine hygiene products market is segmented based on product type, distribution channels and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into five categories such as sanitary pads, tampons, internal cleaners & sprays, panty liners & shields, and disposable razors & blades. Sanitary pads are the most commonly used feminine hygiene products and are expected to grow at a notable rate owing to increasing demand from developing markets. The market segmentations on the basis of distribution channels include supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores (drug stores, pharmacies & beauty stores), convenience stores, dollar stores, and online & others. The market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS

Procter & Gamble Co.

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lil-Lets Group Ltd

PayChest Inc.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Kao Corporation

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Hengan International Group Co. Limited

