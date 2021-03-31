Future Of New Zealand Telecommunications Market 2019-Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities of Mobile, Fixed Landline and Broadband Markets

With Long Term Evolution (LTE) rapid expansion and slowdown in 2G and 3G services, the New Zealand telecom market is evolving rapidly. Embracing mobile connectivity, IoT, cloud services and smartphones has become vital for telecom companies. Operators across the value chain are forced to adapt to these emerging market changes to sustain revenue and profit.

The future value proposition for telecommunications market in New Zealand to 2025 is detailed in the report. It also provides imperatives for gaining market share in highly competitive telecom industry. It provides unmatched depth and breadth into drivers, challenges, tariffs, competition, subscriber behaviour, infrastructure, regulatory support and others.

The report presents detailed insights into New Zealand mobile communication, fixed telephone and fixed broadband markets. Subscriber count and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-sectors including cellular, fixed landline and broadband segments from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2025.

New Zealand telecommunication market size, revenues, investment and infrastructure data is also included in the research work. In addition, business environment in the country is compared with five peer markets in the region to analyse New Zealand market prominence on regional front.

Telecom operators in New Zealand are witnessing wide range of challenges including rapidly changing customer patterns, financial and technological challenges. Identifying the emerging trends and converting them into actionable strategies is vital for sustaining profitability. This report analyses leading telecom companies in New Zealand across the value chain, SWOT analysis, tariffs and financial profile.

In addition, the report offers detailed forecasts into the country’s demographic factors such as population by age group, gender and region. Macroeconomic factors that form the base drivers for telecom growth and branding & pricing strategies including GDP and disposable income are included.

The research work also includes detailed SWOT analysis of New Zealand telecommunications market to enable users to identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends across segments in the industry. The study also includes recent telecommunication market developments, mergers, acquisitions and new launches, spectrum availability, tenders and other developments.

Scope

– Key Findings of New Zealand Telecommunications market and introduction – 2018

– Prominent New Zealand market trends on sales, tariffs, packages, infrastructure, technologies, regulations and companies

– Benchmarking with peer markets in the region

– SWOT analysis of New Zealand Telecommunications market presenting key drivers and hidden opportunities

– Annual Subscriber count outlook from 2005 to 2025 for-

. – Mobile services

. – Fixed landline services

. – Fixed broadband services

– GDP, Population, Inflation, Disposable Income forecasts

– Business, SWOT and Financial Profiles of Leading Companies

– Recent Industry Developments, 2018

The report enables clients to

– Boost revenues from new and existing customer base

– Identify key trends and hidden opportunities

– Gain clear understanding of the country telecommunications value chain

– Design sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development

– Understand paradigm shift in consumer preferences

– Compare growth in New Zealand telecommunications business with its peer markets

– Gain insights into the role of legal and regulatory bodies in New Zealand

