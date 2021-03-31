Global 5G Chipset Market Forecast 2019-2025
In a computer system, a chipset is a set of electronic components in an integrated circuit known as a “Data Flow Management System” that manages the data flow between the processor, memory and peripherals.
The major driver for the growth of this market is the growing demand for high-speed internet and broad network coverage with reduced latency and power consumption. Moreover, increasing M2M/IoT connections and increasing demand for mobile data services are propelling the market growth.
In 2018, the global 5G Chipset market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 5G Chipset status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Chipset development in
United States, Europe and China.
Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:
- Qualcomm
- Intel
- Nokia
- Samsung
- Xilinx
- IBM
- Qorvo
- Infineon
- Integrated Device Technology
- Anokiwave
Market by Product Type:
- RFIC
- ASIC
- Cellular IC
- mmWave IC
Market by Application:
- Automotive and Transportation
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Building Automation
- Industrial Automation
- Consumer Electronics
- Public Safety and Surveillance
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global 5G Chipset status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the 5G Chipset development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G Chipset are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
