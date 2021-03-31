Global 5G Market Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global 5G Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before.

The major factors expected to drive the 5G services market growth are the rising demand for reliable and ultra-low latency connectivity services and increasing use of connected IoT devices.

In 2018, the global 5G market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

United States, Europe and China.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

ATandT

Airtel

BT

China Mobile

China Telecom

Deutsche Telekom

du

Korea Telecom

Sprint

Saudi Telecom

SK Telecom

Telstra

Vodafone

Verizon

Market by Product Type:

mMTC and URLLC

eMBB

FWA

Market by Application:

Smart Cities

Connected Factories

Smart Buildings

Connected Vehicles

Connected Healthcare

Connected Retail

Smart Utilities

Broadband

Voice

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 5G development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

