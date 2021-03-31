Global 8K Ultra HD TVs Consumption Market Will Register a 32.1% CAGR in Terms of Revenue, Reach US$ 74300 Million by 2023

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research And Developments in the “Global 8K Ultra HD TVs Consumption Market”.

Report covers the studies of present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global 8K Ultra HD TVs Market for 2018-2023.

8K UHD is the current highest ultra-high definition television (UHDTV) resolution in digital television and digital cinematography. 8K refers to the horizontal resolution in the order of 8,000 pixels, forming the total image dimensions of (7680×4320). The 8K Ultra HD TV is first launched market by Sharp in 2015.

The classification of 8K Ultra HD TVs includes 65 Inch, 98 Inch and other, Global shipping numbers of 8K TVs are expected to grow from 2,700 in 2015 to 911,000 in 2019. Some 80 percent of 8K TVs are expected to have 65 inch screens. 8K requires a very large screen or the higher resolution becomes invisible at normal viewing distances. The average screen size in the TV market has grown by an inch each year over the past decade, but it is still a long haul before sizes over 70 inches become commonplace.

8K Ultra HD TVs is widely used to treat Household, Commercial. Now, most proportion of 8K Ultra HD TVs is used for commercial, But in the future, the family will be the mainly consumer, like today’s 4K Ultra HD TVs.

Over the next five years, projects that 8K Ultra HD TVs will register a 32.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 74300 million by 2023, from US$ 18500 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 8K Ultra HD TVs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

65 Inch

98 Inch

Other

Segmentation by application:

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sharp

Hisense

LG

Samsung

Konka

Changhong

Skyworth

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 8K Ultra HD TVs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of 8K Ultra HD TVs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 8K Ultra HD TVs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 8K Ultra HD TVs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 8K Ultra HD TVs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

