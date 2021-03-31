Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2024

Global airport surveillance radar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In recent years, airport surveillance radar market has witnessed significant growth is anticipated to expand during the forecast period owing to the increasing infrastructure airport construction activity in the developing regions. Moreover, massive growth in tourism across the globe is expected to drive the growth of airport surveillance market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected dominate the overall airport surveillance radar market by the end of forecast period. This can be attributed to the unprecedented growth in commercial aviation.

Additionally, rising growth of tourism in the region is likely to spur the demand for better global connectivity and airports. As per International Air Transport Association, number of air travels in Asia Pacific is expected to outnumber combined North America and Europe air travels by 2030. Federal Aviation Administration, the number of air traffic control centers was 521 in 2017. Asia Pacific is also expected to showcase significant growth in the airport surveillance radar market. Factors such as increasing investment on the development of airports and strengthening of military airports are anticipated to foster the growth of the airport surveillance radar market.

Growing Utilization of Airport Surveillance Radar

Increasing usage of surveillance radar for military and commercial aviation purposes are expected to augment the demand for airport surveillance radar market during the forecast period. Moreover, military are increasingly using surveillance and security radars to control weapons & missiles and detect targets in aviation airspace.

However, decline in the number of airports in North America and Europe are expected to hamper the growth of the global airport surveillance radar market.

The report titled “Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global airport surveillance radar market in terms of market segmentation by product, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global airport surveillance radar market which includes company profiling of BAE Systems, Indra Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., HENSOLDT GmbH, NEC Corporation, Shoghi Communications Ltd., Harris Corporation and TERMA. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Global airport surveillance radar market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

