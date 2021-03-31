Global Analytics as a Service Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Analytics as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 99 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Analytics as a Service Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Analytics as a service (AaaS) refers to the provision of analytics software and operations through web-delivered technologies.

Analytics-as-a-service solutions and services are gaining a significant importance among the corporates due to increased ability of technologies to process huge workload through cloud, business intelligence maturation, and lower cost of ownership. Hence, the adoption of analytics-as-a-service solutions and services in various industries is increasing, which is one of the major growth factors of the market.

In 2018, the global Analytics as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Analytics as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Analytics as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

United States, Europe and China.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

IBM

Oracle

DXC Technology

HPE

SAS

Google

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

EMC

GoodData

Microsoft

Market by Product Type:

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Market by Application:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail and Wholesale

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Energy and Utility

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Analytics as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Analytics as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Analytics as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

