Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Consumption Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Outlook with Company Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research And Developments in the “Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Consumption Market”.

Report covers the studies of present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market for 2018-2023.

This report focuses on Automotive Steering System in Asia-Pacific regions, Automotive Steering System refers to a series of devices used to change or maintain the direction of the vehicle; its function is to control the direction according to the driver’s aim. Automotive steering system is one of the most basic systems of the vehicle.

The Asia-Pacific automotive steering system market is relatively concentrated; the sales of top eighteen manufacturers account about 85% of total Asia-Pacific sales in 2016. The largest manufacturer of automotive steering system is JTEKT, its sales is 11203 K Unit in 2016 in Asia-Pacific market. The next is Bosch and Mando.

China is the largest consumer of automotive steering system in Asia-Pacific market. In 2016, the consumption of automotive steering system is about 27659 K Unit in China; its proportion of Asia-Pacific market consumption exceeds 54%.

There are three types of automotive steering systems in Asia-Pacific market: Mechanical steering system, Hydraulic power steering system and electronic power steering System (EPS).Currently, electronic power steering System (EPS) is the largest consumption type in 2016 in Asia-Pacific market. The consumption of EPS is 35726 K Unit in Asia-Pacific market in 2016.

Over the next five years, projects that Automotive Electronic Power Steering will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Electronic Power Steering market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

MS

HPS

EPS

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

JTEKT

Bosch

Mando

NSK

CAAS

Mobis

Nexteer Automobile

ZF

Showa

Zhuzhou ELITE

Thyssenkrupp

Zhejiang Shibao

Yubei Steering System

FAWER

KYB

Hitachi Automotive

Donghua Automotive

Hubei Tri-Ring

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Electronic Power Steering consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Automotive Electronic Power Steering market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Electronic Power Steering manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Electronic Power Steering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Electronic Power Steering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

