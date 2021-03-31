Global Breast Cancer Imaging Market – Analysis and Forecast 2025 Focus on Products, Cancer Types, End Users, Patent Analysis, Market Share Analysis

Summary

Breast imaging is used to detect cancer cells in the breasts of some women who have abnormal mammograms.

Some of prominent drivers of the global breast imaging market are increasing awareness about early detection of breast cancer, rising prevalence of breast cancer, government investments and funding for breast cancer treatment and related research, launch of advanced systems capable of detecting cancer in women with dense breast tissue and rapidly increasing aging population.

The global Breast Cancer Imaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Breast Cancer Imaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Breast Cancer Imaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Hologic

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical

Fujifilm

CMR Naviscan

SonoCiné

Dilon Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ionizing Technologies

Non-Ionizing Technologies

Segment by Application

Diagnostic and imaging centers

Hospitals and clinics

