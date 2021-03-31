Global Dairy Testing Market by AsureQuality Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Merieux NutriSciences and Forecast till 2027

Dairy Testing Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America). Various segments of the market such as type/ technology product/ products tested/ are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Milk and milk products are easily susceptible to deterioration owing to biochemical instability. Souring and contamination with sanitizing agents may cause abnormal appearance and smell in the milk. Also, harmful adulterants are often introduced to these products which may intervene with the health of the consumers. Dairy testing is done to ensure that the products are safe to consume and meet the standards of chemical composition in the milk and milk products. It includes both quality check as well as safety testing of the milk and milk products by a sequence of tests. These tests are based on traditional techniques such as agar culturing and rapid technologies like chromatography and spectrometry for the detection of mycotoxins, pathogens or level of bacteria and other micro-organisms.

The key players influencing the market are:

AsureQuality Limited Eurofins Scientific Intertek Group plc Merieux NutriSciences Microbac Laboratories, Inc. Neogen Corporation Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH SGS SA TÜV NORD Group TÜV SÜD

The dairy testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing consumer awareness regarding the adulteration and mycotoxins in the food products with increasing incidents of food-borne illness. Stringent food safety and quality regulations owing to globalization of dairy trade practices further influences the growth of the dairy testing market positively. However, improper implementation of regulatory laws and lack of coordination between market players is a major market hindrance. Nonetheless, innovations in contamination detection methods is likely to showcase major growth opportunities for the dairy testing market during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

The “Global Dairy Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of dairy testing market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, products tested, and geography. The global dairy testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dairy testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Dairy Testing Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019– 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The current and future impact of the market includes PEST analysis for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.