Global Diesel Fuel Additives Market 2019 Demand, Production Status, Current Trends, Key Insights, Top Companies Analysis and Regional Outlook till 2025
Diesel Fuel Additives are the compounds that added to diesel fuels to improve performance, such as cetane number improvers, metal deactivators, corrosion inhibitors, antioxidants, rust inhibitors, and dispersants. The overall concentration of additives is generally below 0.1%, so that the physical properties of the fuel, such as density, viscosity, and volatility are not changed.
First, the diesel fuel additives industry concentration is high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from North America and Europe.
In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. North America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Afton and Lubrizol, both have perfect products. As to UK, the Infenium has become a major manufacturer. In Germany, it is BASF that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in the two enterprises such as Sinopec and CNPC.
Second, many enterprises have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Asia Pacific is the leader consumption account for about 33% in the world.
Top Players:
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Afton
BASF
Lubrizol
Chevron Oronite
Infenium
Total Additives and Special Fuels
Innospec
BP
Evonik
Dorf Ketal
Sinopec
CNPC
Delian Group
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Diesel Fuel Additives market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Market Segments:
Diesel Fuel Additives Breakdown Data by Type
Cetane Improvers
Cold Flow Improvers
Lubricity Improvers
Pour Point Depressants (PPDs)
Stabilizers
Diesel Fuel Additives Breakdown Data by Application
Engine Performance
Fuel Handling
Fuel Stability
Contaminant Control
