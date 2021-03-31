Global Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market: Industry Analysis, Outlook and Forecast 2019-2025

Follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) is a hormone made by the pituitary gland that affects the gonads (female ovaries and males testes). In females, it stimulates growth of the ovarian follicles.

Follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) is a hormone made by the pituitary gland that affects the gonads (female ovaries and males testes). It is mainly used to treat infertility disease and assisted reproductive technology. At present, this product cannot be replaced in the treatment of infertility.

Currently, There are only several companies producing this product, such as Merck Serono, MSD, IBSA, Ferring, Livzon and Techwell etc. Merck Serono and MSD are top two companies in the world. In 2016, Merck Serono takes about 58.70% of global follicle stimulating hormone revenue. MSD takes about 26.29% of global follicle stimulating hormone revenue.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Follicle Stimulating Hormone capacity, production, value, price and market share of Follicle Stimulating Hormone in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Merck Serono

MSD

IBSA

Ferring

Livzon

Techwell

GenSci

Gedeon Richter

Teva

Market Segments:

Market Size Split by Type

Recombinant FSH

Urinary FSH

Market Size Split by Application

Infertility Treatment

Assisted Reproductive Technology

