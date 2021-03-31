Global Fruit Jellies Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Fruit jellies can be defined as a soft and elastic food product made usually by boiling fruit juice and sugar along with gelatin or pectin contained in fruits. Manufacturers of fruit jellies usually use high methoxyl pectin (HMP) to prepare fruit jellies and low methoxyl pectin (LMP) when there is a need to prepare low or sugar-free fruit jellies. The global fruit jellies market forms a minor segment of the global sugar and sugar-free confectionery market.

The HMP segment accounted for the major shares of the fruit jellies market. Factors such as the capability to form sugar-acid-pectin gels and low-water-activity gels will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the fruit jellies market throughout the forecast period. The rising disposable incomes of consumers in Eastern European economies and the growing number of organized retailing stores in the region will drive the growth of the fruit jellies market.

The global Fruit Jellies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fruit Jellies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fruit Jellies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fruit Jellies in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fruit Jellies market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fruit Jellies market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Cloetta

Ferrara Candy Company

HARIBO

Jelly Belly Candy Company

Just Born

Perfetti Van Melle

The Hershey Company

Mars

Impact Confections

Palmer Candy Company

Market size by Product

High Methoxyl Pectin (HMP)

Low Methoxyl Pectin (LMP)

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fruit Jellies market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fruit Jellies market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fruit Jellies companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Fruit Jellies submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fruit Jellies are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fruit Jellies market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

