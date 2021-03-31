Global Industry 4.0 Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Industry 4.0 is a name given to the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies. It includes cyber-physical systems, the Internet of things, cloud computing and cognitive computing.
The increasing adoption of the industrial Internet and increased focus on efficiency and cost of production play a significant role in the growth of the market.
The key players covered in this study
GE
Microsoft
Stratasys
Oculus
ABB
Mitsubishi Electric
Intel
HPE
Siemens
Cisco Systems
Samsung Electronics
Rockwell Automation
Denso
Qualcomm
Oracle
SAP
Aibrain
EOS
Intelligent Automation
General Vision
ExOne
Advantech
Sensory
Rethink Robotics
Ngrain
Interset
Arcadia Data
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Industrial Robotics
Cyber Security
Internet of Things
3D Printing
Advanced Human-Machine Interface
Big Data
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality
Artificial Intelligence
Market analysis by market
Automotive
Aerospace
Industrial Equipment
Electrical and Electronics Equipment
Chemicals and Materials
Food and Agriculture
Oil and Gas
Energy and Power
Healthcare
Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?
- What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Industry 4.0?
- What are the growth driving factors of the global Industry 4.0?
- Which are the high-growth segments of the global Industry 4.0?
- What are the upcoming industry trends?
- Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Industry 4.0?
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Industry 4.0 status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Industry 4.0 development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industry 4.0 are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
