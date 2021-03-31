Global Mobile Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Mobile Robots Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A mobile robot is a robot that is capable of locomotion.

The growth is driven by the declining prices of robotic components such as sensors, actuators, etc. which is aggravating the sale of mobile robots globally. In addition to this, growth in the global mobile robots market can be attributed to the rising technological innovations and increasing footprint of aerial, ground, and marine mobile robots in dangerous defense operations, agriculture practices, warehouse automation and variety of domestic applications such as lawn mowing, floor cleaning, etc.

In 2018, the global Mobile Robots market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

iRobot

Northrop Grumman

Amazon

KUKA

LEGO

Honda

ECA Group

Adept Technology

Geckosystems

Google

General Dynamics

Market analysis by product type

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)

Market analysis by market

Logistics and Warehousing

Defense

Healthcare

Field Applications

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Robots development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Robots are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

