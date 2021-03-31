Global Pen Needles Market to See Ascendant CAGR Growth by 2025 | The Insight Partners

The pen needles market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the pen needles till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global pen needles market.

This is expected to drive the market for overall pen needles in this country. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to factors such as increasing focus of market players developing novel products at affordable prices, developing healthcare infrastructure and massive pool of diabetic prevalent population.

The major players operating in the market of pen needles include

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

YPSOMED AG

Braun Melsungen AG

Owen Mumford, Ltd.

HTL-Strefa S.A.

Ultimed, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Allison Medical, Inc.

Artsana S.p.A.

The global pen needles market is highly competitive and driven by large number of novel product launches and approvals. For instance, in May 2018, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), one of the leading manufacturers of disposable syringes introduced “Dispovan” insulin pen needle which is the first made-in-India disposable pen needle that is technologically efficient and affordable than that of the currently available products in the market.

The market report for pen needles is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of pen needles, public and private hospitals, academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, privately practicing physicians and surgeons, medical institutes, research centers and other academic hostilities, pharmacies, ambulatory surgical centers and other distribution channels.

Europe is expected to be the dominant region in the global pen needles market. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing Prevalence of diabetes is increasing among all ages in the European Region, majorly due to increase in overweight & obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Europe, in 2017, there were 7.476.800 cases of diabetes in Germany. Moreover, approximately 270,000 new cases are recorded in Germany each year.

