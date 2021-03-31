Global Probiotics Market Comprehensive Research Study till 2027 | BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Danone S. A. 4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ganeden, Lifeway Foods

The “Global Probiotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the probiotics market with detailed market segmentation by ingredient, end use, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global probiotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading probiotics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the probiotics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from probiotics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Probiotics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Probiotics market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global probiotics market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, end use, application and distribution channel. On the basis of ingredient the global probiotics market is segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, bacillus, and others. The probiotics market on the basis of the end use the market is classified into human, and animal. On the basis of application, the probiotics market is classified into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Likewise, by distribution channel the global probiotics market is bifurcated into supermarkets, pharmacies, online, and others.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS

BioGaia AB

Chr Hansen Holding A/S,

Danone S.A.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Ganeden, Inc

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Nestle S.A

Probi AB

Protexin,

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global probiotics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The probiotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the probiotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the probiotics market in these regions.

