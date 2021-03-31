Global Smart Building Market Will Register a 18.1% CAGR in Terms of Revenue, Reach US$ 133600 Million by 2023

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research And Developments in the “Global Smart Building Market”.

Report covers the studies of present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Smart Building Market for 2018-2023.

A Smart Building is: Also referred to as an Intelligent Building. Smart buildings improve the productivity of people and processes by leveraging technology & actionable information to help you & your building make better decisions and become smart, efficient and sustainable. An integrated Smart Building with various sub-systems including: Intelligent Integrated System (IIS), Information Technology System Infrastructure (ITSI), Information Technology Applying System (ITAS), Building facilities Management System (BMS), Public Security System (PSS) and Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant (EEEP). The integrated system integrates the isolated devices, functionalities and information of BMS, PSS, ITAS into a correlated and harmonized system via ITSI, with stability, combinability and extendibility by ensuring to the combined management and correlations of the system’s devices.

The market for smart building is fragmented with players such as

Honeywell,

Johnson Controls,

Siemens,

UTC,

Schneider,

Ingersoll Rand(Trane),

Azbil,

General Electric,

Eaton,

Legrand, and so on.

Among them, Honeywell is the global leading supplier.

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of Smart Building Market [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/58037

On the basis of type, the smart building market is segmented into

Software Information System,

Building Management System,

Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant, And

Installation & Service.

Based on regions, the global smart building market is segmented into

USA,

Europe,

China,

Japan, and

The Rest of the World (ROW).

USA is expected to account for the largest share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

Over the next five years, that Smart Building will Register a 18.1% CAGR in Terms of Revenue, Reach US$ 133600 Million By 2023, from US$ 58100 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Building market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Brief about Smart Building Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/2018-2023-global-smart-building-market-report-status-and-outlook

To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Software Information System

Building Management System

Installation & Service

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Check [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/58037

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Building market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Smart Building market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Building players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Building with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Building submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Building Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Smart Building Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Building Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software Information System

2.2.2 Building Management System

2.2.3 Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant

2.2.4 Installation & Service

2.3 Smart Building Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Building Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Smart Building Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018), Continued…

Chapter Three: Global Smart Building by Players

3.1 Global Smart Building Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Building Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Smart Building Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Smart Building Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Four: Smart Building by Regions

4.1 Smart Building Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Building Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Building Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Building Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Building Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Building Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Smart Building Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Building Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Smart Building Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Smart Building Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Smart Building Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Building by Countries

7.2 Europe Smart Building Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Smart Building Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Building by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Building Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Building Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Building Market Forecast

10.1 Global Smart Building Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Smart Building Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Smart Building Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast, Continued…

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

11.1 Honeywell

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Smart Building Product Offered

11.1.3 Honeywell Smart Building Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Honeywell News

11.2 Johnson Controls

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Smart Building Product Offered

11.2.3 Johnson Controls Smart Building Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Johnson Controls News

11.3 Siemens

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Smart Building Product Offered

11.3.3 Siemens Smart Building Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion, Continued…

List of Figures and Tables, Continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/