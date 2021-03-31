Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Growth Will Reach US$ 3640 Million by 2023

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research And Developments in the “Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market”.

Report covers the studies of present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market for 2018-2023.

A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management concerning transportation operations and may be part of an enterprise resource planning system.

Transportation management solutions play a crucial role in handling transportation related activities, such as moving goods from the supplier to the place of production and then to the end user. There is a high demand for an efficient transportation management system to reduce the overall delivery time, owing to the increase in global trade activities. Enterprises look forward to a system that can handle all the inbound and outbound operations of supply chain management that involves transportation management, planning and decision making, transportation execution, transport follow-up, and measurement. Transportation done via roadways, railways, airways, and seaways or in a combination of one or more of these, has to be well planned, executed, and delivered.

In the past five years from 2012 to 2016, due to the intellectualization of transportation management systems, global TMS industry developed fast with near 13% growth rate. The major growth factors that drive the implementation of transportation management systems include decreasing prices of RFID-based devices and sensors and the increased collaboration between hardware providers and content suppliers. North America is the leader in the adoption and implementation of transportation management systems followed by Europe. APAC and MEA are setting interactive technologies owing to the growing usage of cellular devices the internet.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Transportation Management Systems (TMS) will register a 14.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 3640 million by 2023, from US$ 1830 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Railways

Roadways

Segmentation by application:

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

The key players covered in this report:

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network Enterprises

Precision Software

CargoSmart

Next Generation Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

