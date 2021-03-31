Golf Tourism Market Trend, Share, Application & 2019-2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Summary

Golf tourism refers to trips or holidays in which the main purpose is to play golf. Golf tourism is a niche market of sports tourism. Golf may also be pursued as a secondary activity (for example, someone on a beach holiday playing a round during their vacation).

Overall, the Golf Tourism market performance is not developing as expected though many golf courses are under construction.

Factors such as growing number of golf courses worldwide, association initiatives and sponsorship deals, launch of low-cost airlines, as well as the growing popularity of professional golf tournaments, are bringing the opportunities of the development of Golf Tourism market globally.

According to this study, over the next five years the Golf Tourism market will register a -0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15100 million by 2024, from US$ 15500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Golf Tourism business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Leisure Tourism

Tournament Tourism

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Domestic

International

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

…..

Your Golf Travel

Golfbreaks

Golf Plaisir

EasyGolf Worldwide Australia

Golfasian

Classic Golf Tours

Premier Golf

Carr Golf

PerryGolf

Haversham & Baker

Emirates Holidays

Caribbean Golf & Tours

Golf Holidays Direct

SouthAmerica.travel

Ascot Golf Tours

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Golf Tourism by Players

Chapter Four: Golf Tourism by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Golf Tourism Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

