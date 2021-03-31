Human Machine Interface Market Growing Technology Opportunities and Future Business Trends to 2026 – ABB , Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG

Human Machine Interface Market

Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market is accounted for $3.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. The rising need for efficiency and monitoring in the manufacturing plant and the evolution of industrial internet of things (II0T) & growing demand for smart automation solution are some of the key factors propelling market growth. However, a complex designing structure of human-machine interface is hindering the market. In addition, Integration of micro programmable logic controllers (PLCs) with HMI and technological advancements of open platform architecture or OPA resulting in improvement of the migration process is providing ample opportunities.

Some of the key players in Human Machine Interface (HMI) market include are:

ABB , Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG, General Electric, Kontron AG, Advantech , Emerson Electric Co, Rockwell Automation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Human Machine Interface has become the standard interface for operator control on new and upgraded plant equipment and process control systems. Simply, an HMI is a central control system that communicates operator inputs and receives real-time data and feedback from a PLC logic controller. An HMI provides an important visual of what is going on inside the control system. It records important production information including cycle counts, times, and recipes for different processes.

Products Covered:

– Industrial Personal Computers ( PCs)

– Interface Software

– Display Terminals

Offerings Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

– Services

Types Covered:

– Rubber Keypads

– Touch Screen

– Interface Software

– Remote Panel

– Membrane Switches

Amongst end user, discrete Industries is segmented due to manufacturing in discrete industries is often characterized by very high complexity and limited volume or low complexity and high volume. These industries often have individual or separate production units. A discrete product at the end of its lifecycle can be broken down into its components and they can be recycled.

By geography, North America is dominated owing to Factors such as growth in the discrete industries, high adoption of advanced manufacturing practices, and increasing demand for advanced software solutions in the manufacturing industries are propelling the growth of the market in this region.

Solutions Covered:

– Direct Sales Channels

– Indirect Sales Channels

Configurations Covered:

– Embedded

– Standalone

Technologies Covered:

– Motion Human Machine Interface (HMI)

– Bionic Human Machine Interface (HMI)

– Tactile Human Machine Interface (HMI)

– Optical Human Machine Interface (HMI)

– Acoustic Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Applications Covered:

– Healthcare

– Gaming

– Factory Automation

– Automobiles

– Electronic Consumer Applications

– Smartphone and Tablets

End-Users Covered:

– Discrete Industries

– Process Industries

