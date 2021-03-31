Humanoid Robot Market Demand Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers SoftBank Robotics, DST Robot, Hanson Robotics, ROBOTIS, Honda Motor, Hajime Research Institute, UBTECH Robotics

Humanoid robots are robots that resemble the body shape and characteristics of humans such as the ability to walk in upright position. Humanoid robots typically possess physical appearance similar to that of a human, including two arms, two legs, and a head. Characteristics of humanoid robots include autonomous learning, safe interaction with the surrounding environment and humans, and self-maintenance. Humanoid robots are employed in various applications such as scientific research, personal assistance, entertainment, automotive manufacturing line, education, and greeting guests and visitors.

Rising adoption of humanoid robots in numerous sectors such as aerospace, education, research, retail, and other is a key factor that is propelling growth of this market. Moreover, utilization of robots as assistants in medical industry and space programs is another factor that is increasing growth of the target market. However, high R&D investments and high cost of humanoid robots are major factors hindering growth of the humanoid robot market.

Top Companies profiled in this report:

1. SoftBank Robotics Corp.

2. DST Robot Co.

3. Hanson Robotics

4. ROBOTIS

5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

6. Hajime Research Institute, Ltd.

7. UBTECH Robotics, Inc.

8. Toyota Motor Corporation

9. PAL Robotics SL

10. KAWADA ROBOTICS Inc.

As leading companies in Humanoid Robot market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Humanoid Robot Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

