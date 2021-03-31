Latest Innovative Report on sanitary ware market Technological Advancement and Future Forecast to 2025 – CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Geberit AG, HSIL Limited, Jaquar Group, Kohler

Sanitary ware refers to toilet sinks, wash basins, cisterns, and pedestals. These products were traditionally manufactured using porcelain, which is a ceramic material. However, sanitary wares are now manufactured using metals, glass, plastics, and other materials. The ceramic sanitary wares are cost-effective, have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, and can withstand heavy loads.

The role of sanitary wares in the household has evolved from being a necessity to a status statement. Thus, the status statement of sanitary wares has affected the personal expenditure structure of the individual and increased the proportion of spending on these amenities. This is attributed to the change in the lifestyle of people, due to the growth in per capita income. Moreover, growth in the requirement of personal space and privacy among people is reflected with the noticeable movement from joint to nuclear families and from single-dwelling units to flats. This has fueled the need of having attached bathroom spaces, thereby increasing the demand for sanitary wares.

Increase in urbanization is expected to drive the global sanitary ware market during the forecast period. Low replacement rates are expected to be one of the major challenges for the key players in the sanitary ware market. In addition, government regulations pertaining to CO2 emissions are projected to hamper the growth of the sanitary ware market growth. Tie-ups with retailers are expected to create opportunities for the key players in the sanitary ware market.

The global sanitary ware market is segmented based on product type, material, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into toilet sink/water closet, wash basin, pedestal, and cistern. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into ceramic, pressed metal, acrylic plastic & perspex, and others. By region, the global sanitary ware market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, and South America.

Some of the key players in the global sanitary ware market are CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Geberit AG, HSIL Limited, Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, Lecico Egypt, and Roca Sanitario, S.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global sanitary ware market for the period of 2018-2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions have been mapped based on their market shares.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierâ€buyer network.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of sanitary ware market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of the sanitary ware market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the regional and global markets, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

