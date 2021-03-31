Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Outlook to 2022 by Global Top Key Companies – General Electric, Oledcomm S.A.S, Renesas Electronics, pureLiFi, LVX SYSTEM, Acuity Brands Lighting, Qualcomm technologies, IBSENtelecom

The report on “Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication facilitates internet facilities in a closed controlled environment such as hospital, airplane, shopping complex, office, and vehicle among others. It is used to provide communication between electronic devices with the help of visible light particularly LED bulbs. This emerging technology has numerous advantages over currently prevalent Wi-Fi technology such as 100 times faster speed and 10,000 times wider bandwidth, which enables the user to transfer large amount of data in very small duration of time. Several exclusive advantages are extensively uplifting the Li-Fi market in various applications such as automated vehicular communications, location based services in retail sector, and inflight communications among others.

General Electric, Oledcomm S.A.S, Renesas Electronics Corporation, pureLiFi, LVX SYSTEM, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Qualcomm technologies Inc., IBSENtelecom ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Panasonic Corporation

The Li-Fi technology does not use EM waves and hence, it is most appropriate to use inside hospital and airplane where Wi-Fi and other radio frequency communications is prohibited due to health and security reasons. Li-Fi has a high adoption rate in military & defense as it provides data sharing in a visible range and cannot be hacked from outside. In addition, Li-Fi is used to facilitate communications where radio frequency waves cannot travel such as under water communication in navy. Furthermore, the growth in Li-Fi market is propelled by its rapid increase in adoption in different applications by the key players.

For instance, GE and Qualcomm Atheros have collaborated to provide retailers with Li-Fi enabled lights, which allows them to pinpoint shoppers’ locations and use mobile apps to personalize the in-store experience. Furthermore, a leading company in Li-Fi technology, LVX system, has collaborated with NASA to introduce this technology in space, which will save them from carrying load of excessive wiring for communication inside the space crafts.

Major factors that accelerate the growth in Li-Fi market are enhanced data security, faster transmission rate, wider bandwidth, and high adoption rate in industries such as retail, aerospace & defense. However, inability of transmission under sun light and constraint of distance restrain the growth in the market. On the contrary, being a nascent technology it is expected to have a high adoption rate in the emerging nations which will open new opportunities in the market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size

2.2 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Sales by Product

4.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Revenue by Product

4.3 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by End User

