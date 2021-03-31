Logistics Robots Market Future Growth Analysis, Global Demand by Top Companies – Toshiba Corporation, Asic Robotics AG, Columbia Okura, LLC., ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation

Logistics Robots are automated machines that helps to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. Robots in logistic industry serves as a resourceful alternative compared to the customary belt based transportation system. These robots are self-directed floating machines which enables the easy transportation of assets or merchandise. Rise of e-commerce & increase in Omni channel retailing and growth in third-party logistics are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of logistics robots market whereas high R&D investment and initial setup cost act as a restraining factor for this market. Robots equipped with 3D vision systems and improved sensors will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

“Global Logistics Robots Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the logistics robots industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global logistics robots market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, application and geography. The global logistics robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Companies Player :

Toshiba Corporation, Asic Robotics AG, Columbia Okura, LLC., ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA AG, Yaskawa America, Inc., Krones AG and I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global logistics robots market based on type, product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall logistics robots market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key logistics robots market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

