Micro Displays Market 2019: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

A microdisplay is a display that has a very small screen. The screen size of microdisplays is usually less than two inches diagonal.

Growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for micro displays from various end use segments, such as consumer electronics, military and defense, automotive, etc., owing to their innovative features such as high resolution, compact size, low electricity consumption and enhanced picture quality. Growing consumer awareness regarding highly advanced display technologies, increasing deployment of OLED micro displays in wearables and declining average selling prices of micro display devices are some of the other factors anticipated to aid the global micro displays market in the coming years.

The key players covered in this study

Kopin

Sony

Seiko Epson

Himax

eMagin

MICROOLED

Jasper Displays

LG Display

AU Optronics

Universal Display

WiseChip

RAONTECH

HOLOEYE

Syndiant

Market analysis by product type

Projection

Near-to-Eye

Market analysis by market

Consumer Electronics

Military and Defense

Automotive

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Micro Displays status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Micro Displays development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micro Displays are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

