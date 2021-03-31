mTOR Inhibitors Market Competitive Analysis 2019 and Key Players – LC Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , Exelixis, Novartis Oncology

mTOR Inhibitors Market

mTOR inhibitors are a class of drugs that inhibit the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR). Mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitors block the activity of the mammalian target of rapamycin. Mammalian target of rapamycin is a protein kinase, which regulates growth factors that stimulate cell growth and angiogenesis. In certain cancers the mTOR pathway is more active.

Mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) is a protein that regulates vital cell growth processes in a living organism. mTOR acts as a communication command center in human body by receiving external signals from growth factors, hormones, proteins and transfer the signal to on’ or ‘off’ mode for the cell to grow and divide. mTOR is considered as a member of the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) cell survival pathway which plays an important role in the regulation of cell growth and proliferation. Akt proteins can be able to activate mTOR, which promotes cell growth and proliferation by stimulating protein synthesis. mTOR comprises two distinct multi protein complexes that includes mTOR complex 1 and mTOR complex 2. mTOR protein plays an important role in the regulation of various cancer cell such as breast cancer, colon cancer, ovarian cancer and cervical cancer. Many human cancer causes due to dysregulation of mTOR signaling and can confer higher susceptibility to mTOR inhibitors. Disregulation of mTOR signaling includes PI3K amplification/mutation, Phosphatase and Tensin Homolog (PTEN)

Major Key Players of the mTOR Inhibitors Market are:

LC Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Exelixis, Novartis Oncology, Pfizer, GSK, Other

The global mTOR Inhibitors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on mTOR Inhibitors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall mTOR Inhibitors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Major Types of mTOR Inhibitors covered are:

Rapamune

Torisel

Afinitor

Zortress

Major Applications of mTOR Inhibitors covered are:

Tumor Treatment

Kidney Transplant

Others

The research report studies the historical, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further evaluates the present competitive landscape, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

Besides, the market study affirms the leading players across the globe in the mTOR Inhibitors market. Their key marketing dispositions and advertising enterprise have been highlighted to offer a clear understanding of the mTOR Inhibitors market.

