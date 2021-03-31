Navigation Satellite System Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2024

Global Navigation Satellite System Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and local time by processing signals from satellites in space. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global Constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) plays a significant role in high precision navigation, positioning, timing, and scientific questions related to precise positioning. Of course in the widest sense, this is a highly precise, continuous, all-weather and a real-time technique.

The GNSS market comprises products (receivers and devices) and services using GNSS-based positioning as a significant enabler. This Market Report primarily considers the core GNSS market . For multi-function devices (e.g. smartphones), the core market includes the value of GNSS functionality only, rather than the full device price and service revenues directly attributable to GNSS functionality (e.g. data downloaded by smartphones over cellular networks to use Location-Based Services). For multi-function devices, a correction factor is taken into account.

Japan’s internal market has been APAC’s largest for a while and served by GPS-based augmented systems, such as MSAS, and in the future by QZSS (seven satellites are expected in orbit by 2020). With a bandwidth-hungry and tech-savvy consumer base, Japan is a big, attractive GNSS market, but difficult to penetrate due to local dominance. It is understood that entering the Japanese market is medium risk, high cost, with high expectations from customers and prospects for long-term returns.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Qualcomm, Trimble Navigation, Broadcom, Furuno Electric, Rockwell Collins, Texas Instruments, Cobham, Hexagon

China is in the process of expanding its regional BDS navigation system into the global BDS navigation system by 2020. With its BDS-2 GNSS system, new political focus on innovation and 72 percent of 1.3 billion people owning a mobile phone, China represents a huge market potential. However, challenges to growth include political restrictions, legal hurdles for private companies, and the issue of BDS code being un-available to commercial providers.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Navigation Satellite System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Navigation Satellite System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Navigation Satellite System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Navigation Satellite System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Navigation Satellite System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Navigation Satellite System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Navigation Satellite System Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Navigation Satellite System by Players

4 Navigation Satellite System by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Navigation Satellite System Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Qualcomm

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Navigation Satellite System Product Offered

11.1.3 Qualcomm Navigation Satellite System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Qualcomm News

11.2 Trimble Navigation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Navigation Satellite System Product Offered

11.2.3 Trimble Navigation Navigation Satellite System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Trimble Navigation News

11.3 Broadcom

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Navigation Satellite System Product Offered

11.3.3 Broadcom Navigation Satellite System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Broadcom News

11.4 Furuno Electric

