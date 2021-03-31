Network Forensic Industry Analysis by Growth, Competitive Strategies and Forecast Research Report 2019-2025

Global Network Forensic Industry was valued at USD 1511 Billion in the year 2017. Global Network Forensic Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to reach USD 4824.48 Billion by the year 2025.

North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Europe Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Get a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-134336

Major market players in Network Forensic Industry are International Business Machines Corp., Symantec Corp, LogRhythm Inc., RSA Security, Cisco Systems Inc., Viavi Solutions, NETSCOUT Systems Inc., Savvius Inc., Fireeye Inc., and brief overview of 11 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Network Forensic Industry:

Strength:

Rising demand for Cloud-Based Solutions

Weakness:

Lack of skilled investigator

Opportunities:

Rising demand in the next generation and integrated solutions

Threats:

Forensic processing and time for investigation

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-134336

The Global Network Forensic Industry is segmented on the basis of deployment type, component, application, industry vertical and region. The major shares of the Industry come from Data Center Security under by application segment in Global Network Forensic Industry. On the other hand, BFSI, by industry vertical for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2019-2025.

Network Forensic Industry Segmentation:

By Application:

• Network Security

• Data Center Security

• Application Security

• Others

By Industry Vertical:

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Government

• Retail & Manufacturing

• Telecom and IT

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

By Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Purchase Complete [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-134336/

By Region: