Open Source Software Market – Trends and Forecasts (2019 to 2025)

Open-source software (OSS) is a type of computer software whose source code is released under a license in which the copyright holder grants users the rights to study, change, and distribute the software to anyone and for any purpose.

New SW industry field as Cloud, Big Data, and IoT(Internet of Things) increases using open-source and expands the range.

Globally introduction and application of open-source are increasingly grown and there is a lot of competition in the worldwide market.

In 2018, the global Open Source Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Open Source Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Open Source Software development in

United States, Europe and China.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Intel

Epson

IBM

Transcend

Oracle

Acquia

OpenText

Alfresco

Astaro

RethinkDB

Canonical

ClearCenter

Cleversafe

Compiere

Continuent

Market by Product Type:

Shareware

Bundled Software

BSD(Berkeley Source Distribution)

Market by Application:

BMForum

phpBB

PHPWind

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Open Source Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Open Source Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Open Source Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

