Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market to 2027 Global Analysis and Forecasts By Top Players – AB Cube, United Biosource, ArisGlobal, Sparta Systems, Oracle, Sarjen Systems

The New Report “Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Market” published by Premium Market Insights,covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Drug safety management tool that helps in reviewing, classifying, creating and other pharmacovigilance data is termed as Pharmacovigilance or drug safety software. The software also helps in the creation of contrary event reports. The PV software is majorly used by BPOs, contract research organizations CROs and major pharmacovigilance solution providers.

Factors like, rising incidence rates of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and growing adoption of pharmacovigilance software by outsourcing companies are driving the growth of the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market. Furthermore government regulatory bodies (such as the U.S. FDA and EMEA) have intensified safety regulations for prior and post commercialization of drugs, which has increased pressure on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to manufacture safe drugs and evaluate their results post sales. Thus, growing complexity related to drug safety regulations is expected to drive the growth of the pharmacovigilance (PV) & drug safety software market during the forecast period. Various technological developments in the healthcare industry in North America is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AB Cube, United Biosource LLC, ArisGlobal, Sparta Systems, Oracle, Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd, Extedo, Ennov, Umbra Global, and Online Business Applications, INC

The “Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and indepth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by game type,application,end user,and geography. The global Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global pharmacovigilance (PV) & drug safety software market is segmented on the basis of software type, delivery mode and end user. The software type segment includes, adverse event reporting software, drug safety audits software, issue tracking software and fully integrated software. Based on delivery mode, the pharmacovigilance (PV) & drug safety software market is segmented as, on-premise and cloud-based. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROS), business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, and pharmacovigilance service providers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software market based on product,source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions,namely; North America,Europe,AsiaPacific (APAC),Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Market Size

2.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions,Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Sales by Product

4.2 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Revenue by Product

4.3 Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) & Drug Safety Software Breakdown Data by End User

