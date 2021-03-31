Polyamide Intermediate Chemicals Market 2016-2026 Key Players- BASF SE, DuPont, DSM, Segetis, Inc., Solvay, Arizona Chemical Company.

Polyamide intermediates are thermoplastic silky material, which is also known as nylon. It is available in fibrous state as well as in plastics. The polyamide intermediates are used for an array of applications, which includes fabrics, tires, and carpets among others. The consumption of polyamide intermediate chemicals in the automotive sector is expected to be the highest over the forecast period. Polyamide intermediate chemicals possess special characteristics, which includes high abrasion resistance, high elongation, and chemical resistance among others. Many manufacturers are engaged in developing bio-based methods for developing the polyamide intermediates. With introduction of bio-based polyamide intermediates, the global polyamide intermediates market is expected to foster a healthy growth rate, as it is recyclable and being adopted by the various end use industries from automotive to consumer goods. The consumption of polyamide intermediate chemicals in the automotive sector is expected to be the highest over the forecast period.

Global Polyamide Intermediate Chemicals Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global polyamide intermediate chemicals market is primarily driven by the demand for environmental friendly consumer products and stringent regulations for ecofriendly products. With a wide range of application of polyamide intermediates chemicals in various end use industries such as automotive, electronics, textiles and consumer goods among others is attributed with the growth of global polyamide intermediate chemicals globally.

The use of polyamide intermediate chemicals in the automotive sector to replace some of the alloy parts such as nuts and bolts to reduce the weight of vehicles are increasing the adoption of polyamide intermediates chemicals in the automotive industry. Thus, this demand is fostering the growth of polyamide intermediate chemicals market. However, the moisture absorption properties of the polyamide intermediates chemicals decreases the tensile strength of the material which might pose as a restraint to its adaptability also the molded polyamide intermediates are subjected to shrinkage which might restrain the growth of polyamide intermediate chemicals market.

Global Polyamide Intermediate Chemicals Market: Market Segmentation

Based on the type of polyamide intermediate chemicals, the global polyamide intermediate chemicals market can be segmented into:

Synthetic Polyamide Intermediate Chemicals

Bio-Based Polyamide Intermediate Chemicals

Based on applications, the global polyamide intermediate chemicals market can be segmented into:

Tires

Musical Strings

Bags

Conveyor Belts

Others

Based on the end use industries, the global polyamide intermediate chemicals market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Textile

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Global Polyamide Intermediate Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global polyamide intermediate chemicals market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, Asia-Pacific market for polyamide intermediate chemicals holds the largest market. In the Asia-Pacific market, China holds the largest share followed by India, the growth of polyamide intermediate chemicals in these countries are attributed with the growth of automotive, chemicals and textile industries in these regions. The demand for bio-based polyamide intermediates chemicals in the North America and the European market to cope up with stringent environmental regulations in the region is fostering the growth of polyamide intermediate chemicals but in a moderate speed. Overall, the market is expected to show a significant growth rate by the end of forecast period.

Global Polyamide Intermediate Chemicals Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global polyamide intermediate chemicals market includes, BASF SE, DuPont, DSM, Segetis, Inc., Solvay, Arizona Chemical Company, LLC., and Genomatica, Inc. among others.