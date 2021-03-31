Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Predictive Analytics in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Cerner Corporation
IBM Corporation
Information Builders
MedeAnalytics
Optum
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute
Microsoft Corporation
Verisk Analytics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare Payer
Healthcare Provider
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Predictive Analytics in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Hardware
1.4.4 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare Payer
1.5.3 Healthcare Provider
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Size
2.2 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
12.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Introduction
12.1.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Revenue in Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Recent Development
12.2 Cerner Corporation
12.2.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Introduction
12.2.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development
12.3 IBM Corporation
12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Information Builders
12.4.1 Information Builders Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Introduction
12.4.4 Information Builders Revenue in Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Information Builders Recent Development
12.5 MedeAnalytics
12.5.1 MedeAnalytics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Introduction
12.5.4 MedeAnalytics Revenue in Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 MedeAnalytics Recent Development
12.6 Optum
12.6.1 Optum Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Introduction
12.6.4 Optum Revenue in Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Optum Recent Development
12.7 Oracle Corporation
12.7.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Introduction
12.7.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.8 SAS Institute
12.8.1 SAS Institute Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Introduction
12.8.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
12.9 Microsoft Corporation
12.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Introduction
12.9.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.10 Verisk Analytics
12.10.1 Verisk Analytics Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Introduction
12.10.4 Verisk Analytics Revenue in Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Verisk Analytics Recent Development
Continuous…
