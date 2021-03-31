Respiratory Care Devices Market Perceives Aggrandizing Growth by 2025 – Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Medtronic, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited, BD, Chart Industries, Inc.

There are wide range of devices for diagnosis and treatment of number of respiratory diseases such as sleep apnea, asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and others. Additionally, monitoring devices play a major role in keeping the track of health of the patients with respiratory illnesses. As per the data by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, approximately 235 million people suffer from asthma. This signifies the need for respiratory care for patient with asthma.

Globally, the respiratory care devices market is expected to exhibit healthy growth during the forecast period. Key factors responsible for the growth of the market are increasing prevalence of COPD, asthma and other respiratory diseases and availability of large number of product for diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of diseases.

As per the Global Burden of Diseases, in 2015, 3.2 million died of COPD across the globe. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and changing lifestyle of people are the factors boosting the market growth. However, highly competitive nature of the market restrict the entry of new players in the market.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001120/

The report also includes the profiles of key respiratory care devices manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ResMed, Medtronic

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited

BD

Chart Industries, Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hamilton Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

3M

The “Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respiratory care devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global respiratory care devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, indication, end user and geography. The global respiratory care devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global respiratory care devices market is segmented on the basis of product, indication and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, diagnostic devices and consumables & accessories. Therapeutic devices is further segmented into Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices, nebulizers, inhalers, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, humidifiers, reusable resuscitators, nitric oxide delivery units, and oxygen hoods.

Monitoring devices is further segmented into pulse oximeters, capnographs and gas analyzers. Diagnostic devices is further segmented into spirometer, peak flow meters, polysomnography devices, and others. Consumables & accessories is further segmented into disposable masks, tracheostomy tube, nasal cannulas, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), sleep apnea, infectious diseases, and other indications. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, home care, and ambulatory care.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global respiratory care devices market based on product, indication and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall respiratory care devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Speak with Industrial Expert @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001120/

North American market for respiratory care devices is driven by technological development and availability of specialty care services for respiratory diseases. Additionally, the asthma is found to be prevalent among the children. American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, in 2016, nearly 8.3% of children in the US were diagnosed with asthma.

Asia Pacific, being the fastest growing market, is driven by rising number of patients suffering from asthma and increasing number of key players focusing on Asia Pacific for geographical expansion. Additionally, rising number of people addicted to smoking and growing demand for respiratory therapeutic devices fuel the market growth.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]