Smart Inhalers Market is Estimated to Boost in Near Future with Key Players Adherium, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Gecko Health Innovations), Propeller Health

Smart inhalers are clip-on sensors, also known as connected inhalers, which are attached to the traditional inhalers. They are used to track the medication, dosage, and time taken for each dose. Linked wirelessly to the cloud, smart inhalers are a part of “Internet of Things,” thus providing correct use of the medication, improved adherence to the inhaler, and better health outcomes. Doctors and patients can easily benefit from the use of smart inhalers as they monitor the dosage and provide reminders at the time of the dose, which can be recorded for understanding the patient’s daily routine.

North America was the leading revenue-generating region, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 65.3%, owing to rise in demand for smart inhalers and increase in COPD and asthma cases.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Adherium Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Gecko Health Innovations), Propeller Health, Cohero Health, LLC, OPKO Health, Inc. (Inspiro Medical Ltd.), GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Vectura Group plc.

The world smart inhalers market is analyzed under three different scenarios, namely, moderate growth, rapid growth, and diminishing growth. Under the moderate growth scenario, smart inhalers market is estimated to reach $191 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 63.3% during 2016 to 2022. Market growth is attributed to the rapid increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases, rise in air pollution, and growth in healthcare burden, due to higher cases of asthma and COPD. In addition, expected increase in adherence to smart inhalers is another major factor for the growth of smart inhalers market. However, limited availability of smart inhalers, high cost of asthma and COPD treatment, and resistance towards adoption of smart inhalers are expected to hinder the market growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, end user, and geography. By product, it is segmented into inhalers and nebulizers. Inhalers dominates the market, which is further divided into dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and metered dose inhalers (MDIs). Based on indication, smart inhalers are bifurcated into asthma and COPD. On the basis of end user, it is divided into patients and R&D. In terms of geography, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Companies have adopted product approval and clinical trials as their key development strategies. Increase in focus on clinical trials is mainly for the development of innovative technologies in the field of smart inhalers. In March 2016, Adherium received a product approval to sell its “SmartTurbo” and “SmartTouch” devices in Canada, thereby expanding its product portfolio.

