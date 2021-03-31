Smart Mirrors Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Smart Mirrors Market” report which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

A smart mirror is an ordinary mirror with additional features and functionalities, incorporating capabilities that are otherwise done manually or in some computing system other than the mirror.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Mirrors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the automotive sector dominated the end-user segment and is expected to continue the domination during the forecast period. Factors like increasing car production globally and availability of a wide range of features like GPS navigation, displays and cameras has led to rising adoption of smart mirrors.

In terms of geography, the EMEA led the global smart mirrors market during 2017 and is expected to continue its dominion over the next few years. The main contributor for the region’s growth is the announcement of regulations by the governments of many countries. Moreover, the rising trend of smart homes and the rising demand for the integration of smart mirrors in automobiles in Europe propels the growth of the market.

The worldwide market for Smart Mirrors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Magna International

Electric Mirror

Perseus Mirrors

Evernue

Seura

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Toshiba

OAK Labs

MemoMi Labs

Gentex

Pro Display

Samsung

Alke

ActiMirror

SERAKU Co., Ltd

Keonn Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Self-Dimming Mirrors

Self Cleaning Mirrors

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical

Consumer and Household

Retail

Automotive

Other

