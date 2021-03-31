Sports Bras Market Key takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Summary
Description
A sports bra is a bra that provides support to female breasts during physical exercise. Sturdier than typical bras, they minimize breast movement, alleviate discomfort, and reduce potential damage to chest ligaments. Many women wear sports bras to reduce pain, and physical discomfort caused by breast movement during exercise. Some sports bras are designed to be worn as outerwear during exercise such as jogging.
The global average price of Sports Bras is in the increasing trend, from 7.45 USD/Unit in 2013 to 7.89 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Sports Bras includes light support type, medium support type, and high support type. And the proportion of medium support type in 2017 is about 55%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Sports Bras is widely sold through specialty stores, supermarket, E-commerce and other channels. The most proportion of Sports Bras is sold through specialty stores, and the proportion in 2017 is about 45%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.
Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, HanesBrands, Lululemon Athletica, Brooks Sports, Under Armour, Lorna Jane, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Bras market will register a 10.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11700 million by 2024, from US$ 6300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports Bras business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports Bras market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Sports Bras value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Light Support
Medium Support
High Support
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Specialty Stores
Supermarket
E-commerce
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
……..
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Nike
Adidas
HanesBrands
Lululemon Athletica
Brooks Sports
Under Armour
Lorna Jane
Decathlon
Puma
Gap
Wacoal
L Brands
Anta
Columbia Sportswear
Fast Retailing
Anita
Asics
VF
Triumph
New Balance
Cosmo Lady
Aimer
Lining
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Sports Bras by Players
Chapter Four: Sports Bras by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Sports Bras Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
