Sputtering Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies for Forecast 2025

Sputtering is a thin film deposition manufacturing process used in the manufacturing of semiconductors, disk drives, CDs, and optical devices. The equipment that facilitates this process is called the sputtering equipment.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for semiconductor ICs from automobiles. The semiconductor material used in automobiles, such as cars and passenger vehicles, has risen over the years. The semiconductor IC market is being driven by the advances in the automobile industry such as the introduction of engine control units, driver assistance systems, and infotainment. New technologies introduced in the automotive industry, such as touchscreens, satellite radios, and voice-activated GPS commands, are fueling the demand for ICs.

One of the major drivers for this market is the increase in the use of semiconductor devices. These devices are extensively being used in innovative devices such as smartphones, tablets, electric cars, wearable devices, smart air conditioners, and aircraft. With the rising demand for digitization and the IoT, the demand for semiconductor products is also rising. The IoT is a major market driver for sensors, actuators, and computing devices. Semiconductor devices are also being used in industrial applications such as airborne enhanced vision systems, spectrometry, gas leak detection systems, fire detection systems, and nondestructive testing systems.

This report focuses on Sputtering Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sputtering Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Applied Materials

Canon Anelva Corporation

Oerlikon

ULVAC Technologies

Kolzer

Kobe Steel

Satisloh

Bobst

Izovac

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Physics Sputtering

Electronic Sputtering

Potential Sputtering

Etching and Chemical Sputtering

Segment by Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Sputtering Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Sputtering Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Sputtering Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Sputtering Equipment Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Sputtering Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Sputtering Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sputtering Equipment Business

Chapter Eight: Sputtering Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Sputtering Equipment Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

