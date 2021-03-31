Surgical Sutures Market Innovations, Key Players, Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

The market for Middle East and Africa surgical sutures was estimated to be around $ 430 million in 2016. Taking all factors into consideration, we expect the Middle East and Africa surgical sutures market to reach around $ 576.3 million, by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5%.

Surgical suture is also known as stitches surgical threads that are used to hold body tissues together after an injury or surgery. It is normally classified into two types absorbable and non-absorbable, absorbable suture are those which break down harmlessly in the body over time without intervention, whereas non-absorbable are those which removed manually if they are not left indefinitely. It also avoids infection of an open wound. Rising incidences of accidents, growing expenditure on health and development of advanced sutures such as film coated sutures in this region leads the market of surgical suture.

Surgical Sutures Market Key Players

Major influencers of the MEA surgical sutures market, as per the report of MRFR, are

Braun Melsungen AG

Ethicon Inc.

Synthecon, Sutures India Pvt. Ltd.

Dolphin Sutures

Medtronic plc.

DemeTECH Corporation

Internacional Farmaceutica

Surgical Sutures Market Segmentation

As per the MRFR report the MEA surgical sutures market can be segmented by product type, raw material, and construction. The intent is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market for a better grasp over the upcoming trends.

Based on the product type, the MEA surgical sutures market can be segmented into absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. The absorbable sutures are becoming a trend as they are more bio-friendly.

Based on the raw material the MEA surgical sutures market can be segmented into natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment is doing good. However, bio-friendly materials are gaining much prominence due to which natural ingredients can find better prospect.

Based on the construction, the MEA surgical sutures market can be segmented into monofilament and multi-filament.

Surgical Sutures Market Regional Analysis

MRFR, to discuss the MEA surgical sutures market, includes regions such as UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman. Inclusion of these regions are to help a better analysis of the market in the coming days.

Among these countries, the UAE is leading the regional market. However, Egypt is giving it tough competition as the second rank holder. The market in both these regions are substantially intense owing to the presence of several market titans who are spending substantially to expand their business in the region. Saudi Arabia’s growth in this sector is also considerable as the surge rate is higher than both Egypt and the UAE. The region is benefitting from the structural development it is having and increasing per capita income. Other African countries are expected to show substantial demand for such a growth as the huge unmet medical needs in the region can influence companies in developing impactful strategic decisions.

The hindrance that the region is facing is the presence of several poor economies. These countries do have the demand but structural inadequacy is bottlenecking the growth. However, governments are trying to aid the regional structure by seeking out grants from both developed and developing countries. They are also trying to bring down the cost of surgeries to take it to a larger number of people. As a response a lot of public companies are trying to fill in the gap. In their endeavor they are getting substantial help from both regional governments and the World Health Organization (WHO).

