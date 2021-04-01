3D CAD Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, PTC, Siemens PLM, 3D Systems and more…

A new market study, titled “Global 3D CAD Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

3D CAD, or 3-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD provides an extra dimension to precisely visualize and share designs.

This report focuses on the global 3D CAD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D CAD development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

3D Systems

BobCAD-CAM

Cadonix

CAXA

Graebert

Gstarsoft

IronCAD

OnShape

Robert McNeel & Associates

Schott Systeme

Tebis Technische Informationssysteme

TurboCAD

YFCAD

ZWSoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D CAD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D CAD development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



