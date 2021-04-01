Adult and Pediatric Hemoconcentrators Market 2015-2025: Reflect Impressive Growth with Key Players like Sorin Group, Medivators Inc., Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Hemoconcentrator refers to the medical device that is used to remove excess fluid from patient’s vascular system. Hemoconcentrator is an important component during extra-corporeal bypass surgery to control hemodilution and haematocrit. Cardiac bypass is most common type of heart surgery that is performed to treat people suffering from severe heart disease. The usages of hemoconcentrators during cardiac bypass surgery is increasing continuously. Surgeons are preferred Hemoconcentration method for controlling hemodilution during cardiopulmonary surgery. This process also helps to maintain higher hematocrit levels and to reduce the need for additional blood products during and after bypass surgery.

Hemoconcentrators include adult hemoconcentrator and pediatric hemoconcentrator. These adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators includes hemocor HPH hemoconcentrator that include no-rinse hemoconcentrator that allows insertion into the extracorporeal circuit at any time during surgery without the need to rinse the unit. The hemocor HPH hemoconcentrator provides lower cost method of processing hemodiluted blood. The hemoconcentrators comes with different sized and glycerine-free polysulfone membranes for excellent biocompatibility. It also helps to easy insertion and maintain higher hematocrit and fluid level. The hemoconcentrators helps to decrease the risk after post-operative bleeding and reduce the need for homologous blood and blood products. According to the WHO, approximately 17.3 million people died from CVDs in 2008 globally and the number is expected to increase by 23.6 million by 2030.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1039

Globally, increasing number of patients with cardiac diseases, demand for cost effective method of processing hemodiluted blood and aging population is increasing, which results the adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market is also increasing.

Adult and Pediatric Hemoconcentrators Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of patient with cardiac bypass surgery, rising demand for technological advanced fluid management product, increasing research and development activities, government initiative and growing aging population are some of the factors that drive the growth of the adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market.

However, availability of substitutes for hemoconcentrators and mature market act as an inhibitor for this market.

Adult and Pediatric Hemoconcentrators Market: Segmentation

Global Adult and Pediatric Hemoconcentrators market is further segmented into following types:

By Product Type Adult Hemoconcentrators Pediatric Hemoconcentrators

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



Adult and Pediatric Hemoconcentrators Market: Region- wise Outlook

The global adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market is expected to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America followed by Europe dominates the global adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market due to increasing number of patients with cardiac bypass, growing aging population, developed healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for hemoconcentrators in these region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest emerging market for global adult and pediatric due to growing patient population with cardiac diseases, increasing awareness about advanced fluid management products available in the market, developing healthcare infrastructure and rising government spending in healthcare industry in this region.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1039

Adult and Pediatric Hemoconcentrators Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market are Sorin Group, Medivators Inc., Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG and Andocor Nv.