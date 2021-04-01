Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2025

Aircraft galley equipment are deployed in different types of aircraft such as very large body, narrow-body, and wide-body for providing best services to their customers. These equipment helps in providing better galley services such as serving passengers with fresh food and drinks. There different types of galley inserts available in the market such as non-electric insert, and electric insert. Some of the major driver which fuels the aircraft galley equipment market in the forecast period are mounting demand for aircraft, growing demand for lightweight galley equipment as well as rise in demand for galley customization as per customer preference.

The increasing acceptance of low-cost carriers for personal and commercial purposes and the market players are facing a continuous challenge of reducing size and weight of galley equipment are some of the factors which may hamper the aircraft galley equipment market. However, the mounting technological advancement, and the growing requirement of customized galley and modular galley equipment are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of aircraft galley equipment in the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. AEGIS Power Systems, Inc.

2. Hamilton Sundstrand Corp.

3. B/E Aerospace, Inc.

4. Diehl Aerospace GmbH

5. Zodiac Aerospace

6. Jamco Corporation

7. AIM Aviation Limited

8. DYNAMO Aviation

9. Aerolux Ltd.

10. AeroAid Ltd.

