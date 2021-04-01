Aluminum-Extruded Products Market 2019-2023 | Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2023

Aluminum-Extruded Products Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Aluminum-Extruded Products Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Product Type (Powder-Coated, Anodized, Mill-Finished), By End-Use (Construction, Automotive, Electric, Others) And By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Global Aluminum-Extruded Products Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The Aluminum-Extruded Products Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Market Highlights

Aluminum is promoted by the governments of various countries owing to the rise in the level of pollution. Aluminum is widely used in the automobile industry as the light weight of aluminum helps in increasing the fuel-efficiency of the vehicles. Various policies, such as green car incentive policy in Japan is undertaken to promote eco-friendly vehicles, which would help in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. These policies along with various government initiatives, is driving the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is expected to be hampered by the high cost required for the manufacturing of the aluminum extruded products.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global aluminum-extruded products market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Aluminum-extruded products Market by its product type, end-use and region.

By Product Type:

Powder-coated

Anodized

Mill-finished

By End-Use:

Construction

Automotive

Electric

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the highest in the aluminum-extruded products market owing to the availability of low cost labor in the region. The rapid advancements in the industrial sector of the region is leading to an increased use of aluminum extruded products across various industries such as aerospace, mass transportation, automotive and construction among others. The large scope of FDI in the emerging economies of the region such as India and China, is also contributing to the growth of the aluminum extruded products in the region.

