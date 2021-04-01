Automated Teller Machine Market 2019 Developments in Future, Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges, Key Information on Major Key Players, Incredible Possibilities by Forecast 2025

Research Report on “Global Automated Teller Machine Industry 2019” Current Competitive Landscape & Latest Trends to Provide New Predictions For The Forecast Period.

An Automated Teller Machine, or an ATM, is a cash vending machine that is operated by financial institutions and allows customers to perform financial transactions without the need for a human cashier. With financial institutions encouraging the customers not to access the banks for any transactions, the demand for off-site banking implementation has increased. ATM is one part of the off-site banking trend and is anticipated to gain widespread traction owing to the integration of mobile banking and marketing with self-service channels.

In this industry research study, the analysts have estimated factors such as the increasing deployment of ATMs in off-site terminals to aid in the growth of this market during the predicted period. Moreover, the deployment of new off-site ATMs in the rural and semi-urban sites will help in reducing the cost associated with the migrating transaction from the tellers. Also, with the deployment of more ATMs, the number of customers is expected to increase significantly, which will boost ATM use. Furthermore, an increasing number of ATMs are deployed in busy locations that include petrol pumps, retail malls, and high traffic areas.

The Automated Teller Machine market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Teller Machine.

This report presents the worldwide Automated Teller Machine market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

NCR

Diebold

Wincor Nixdorf International

GRG Banking Equipment

Hitachi Payment Services

Synkey Group

Perto

Fujitsu

OKI

Nautilus Hyosung

SPL Group

Hantle

Royal Bank Technology

KingTeller

Eastcom

Automated Teller Machine Breakdown Data by Type

Cash Dispenser

Automated Deposit Terminal

Recycle Type

Automated Teller Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Banking

Retai

Others

Automated Teller Machine Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automated Teller Machine Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The Study Objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automated Teller Machine status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automated Teller Machine manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Teller Machine :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automated Teller Machine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

