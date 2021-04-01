Automotive Brake Systems Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Automotive Brake Systems Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Automobile braking system refers to a series of special devices that apply a certain force to some parts of an automobile (mainly wheels) to force it to a certain extent

The increased use of electronic components is one of the key contributing factors for market growth

However, the high cost of integration is the primary restraining factor for the widespread adoption of advanced braking systems. Thus, a majority of these systems are integrated solely in premium and luxury vehicles.

This report focuses on Automotive Brake Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Brake Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aisin Seiki

Akebono Brake Industry

Autoliv

Brembo

Continental

Federal-Mogul Holdings

Haldex

Knorr-Bremse

Nissin Kogyo

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO

ZF Friedrichshafen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Antilock Braking System (ABS)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Brake Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Brake Systems

1.2 Automotive Brake Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Brake Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Antilock Braking System (ABS)

1.2.3 Traction Control System (TCS)

1.2.4 Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

1.2.5 Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

1.3 Automotive Brake Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Brake Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Brake Systems Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive Brake Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Brake Systems Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Brake Systems Business

7.1 Aisin Seiki

7.1.1 Aisin Seiki Automotive Brake Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Brake Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Brake Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Akebono Brake Industry

7.2.1 Akebono Brake Industry Automotive Brake Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Brake Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Akebono Brake Industry Automotive Brake Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Autoliv

7.3.1 Autoliv Automotive Brake Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Brake Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Autoliv Automotive Brake Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Brembo

7.4.1 Brembo Automotive Brake Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Brake Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Brembo Automotive Brake Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Continental

7.5.1 Continental Automotive Brake Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Brake Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Continental Automotive Brake Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Federal-Mogul Holdings

7.6.1 Federal-Mogul Holdings Automotive Brake Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Brake Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Federal-Mogul Holdings Automotive Brake Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Haldex

7.7.1 Haldex Automotive Brake Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Brake Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Haldex Automotive Brake Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Knorr-Bremse

7.8.1 Knorr-Bremse Automotive Brake Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Brake Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Knorr-Bremse Automotive Brake Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nissin Kogyo

7.9.1 Nissin Kogyo Automotive Brake Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Brake Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nissin Kogyo Automotive Brake Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.10.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Brake Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Brake Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Brake Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 WABCO

7.12 ZF Friedrichshafen

Continued….

