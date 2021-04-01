Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Growth 2027 – Continental AG, Denso, Faurecia, Garmin Ltd., JVC Kenwood, Panasonic, Tieto, Visteon and Robert Bosch GmBH

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

In the field of enhancing automotive driving experience, the automotive digital cockpit is one of the most rapidly growing elements. Digital cockpits are becoming integral and highly attractive elements in the vehicles for tomorrow because the consumer demand for advanced in-vehicle infotainment systems and connected cars is rising across the globe. The rising need for an immersive digital experience and advanced features in automobiles propel the adoption of automotive digital cockpit solutions during the forecast period.

Growing automotive digital integration coupled with the need for cohesive user experience and burgeoning demand for connected cars by end-users is anticipated to drive the automotive digital cockpit market during the forecast period. However, rising challenges pertaining to the standardization of software and lack of compatibility among the software service providers & OEM manufacturers could hinder the smooth growth of the automotive digital cockpit market. Proliferating demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles would further establish a solid growth opportunity platform for the growth of automotive digital cockpit market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Continental AG

2. Denso Corporation

3. Faurecia

4. Garmin Ltd.

5. JVC Kenwood Corporation

6. Panasonic Corporation

7. Robert Bosch GmBH

8. Samsung Corporation (Harman International)

9. Tieto

10. Visteon Corporation

The global automotive digital cockpit market is segmented on the basis of equipment, vehicle type, and application. On the basis of equipment, the automotive digital cockpit market is segmented into Digital Instrument Cluster, Advanced Head Unit, HUD, and Camera Based Driver Monitoring System. The automotive digital cockpit market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Based on application, the automotive digital cockpit market is segmented into luxury cars and mid-segment cars.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Automotive Digital Cockpit Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Digital Cockpit in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Digital Cockpit market.

The Automotive Digital Cockpit Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Automotive Digital Cockpit Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Digital Cockpit Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Automotive Digital Cockpit Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

